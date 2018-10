NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A man wanted for shooting at several police officers is on the loose in New York.

Police said 42-year-old Joshua Stewart shot at officers early Friday morning in Ellenville, Ulster County.

The NYPD believes he was last seen in the Sunset Park and Flatbush areas of Brooklyn.

Police said he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who sees Stewart should call 911 immediately.