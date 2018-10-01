  • TV10/55On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:30 AMJustice for All with Judge Cristina Perez
    12:00 PMSupreme Justice with Judge Karen Mills
    12:30 PMThe Verdict with Judge Hatchett
    1:00 PMLauren Lake's Paternity Court
    1:30 PMLauren Lake's Paternity Court
    View All Programs
  • CBS 2Watch Now
    Live News WCBS-CBS2 News At Noon

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMCBS 2 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Cedric the Entertainer, Local TV

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The new fall shows are here, and CBS will premiere two new comedies tonight.

happy together logo backplate New Comedies The Neighborhood, Happy Together Debut Tonight On CBS!

The series “Happy Together,” starring Damon Wayans, Jr., is about a married couple who begin to reconnect with their younger, cooler selves when a young pop star unexpectedly moves in with them.

The show is inspired by the time singer Harry Styles with “Late Late Show” executive producer Ben Winston and his wife.

neighborhood group2 New Comedies The Neighborhood, Happy Together Debut Tonight On CBS!

“The Neighborhood” stars Cedric the Entertainer (left) in a comedy about what happens when Dave Johnson (Max Greenfield, not pictured), the friendliest guy in the Midwest, moves his family to a neighborhood in Los Angeles where not everyone looks like him or appreciates his extreme neighborliness. (credit: CBS)

Comedian and actor Cedric the Entertainer stars in the new CBS show “The Neighborhood,” which focuses on what happens when a white family moves into a predominantly black neighborhood.

The show is taped in front of a live audience.

You can check out “The Neighborhood” starting at 8 p.m. followed by “Happy Together” at 8:30. Later at 9 p.m. you can watch a new episode of “Magnum P.I.” and a new episode of “Bull” at 10 p.m.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s