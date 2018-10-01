NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The new fall shows are here, and CBS will premiere two new comedies tonight.

The series “Happy Together,” starring Damon Wayans, Jr., is about a married couple who begin to reconnect with their younger, cooler selves when a young pop star unexpectedly moves in with them.

The show is inspired by the time singer Harry Styles with “Late Late Show” executive producer Ben Winston and his wife.

Comedian and actor Cedric the Entertainer stars in the new CBS show “The Neighborhood,” which focuses on what happens when a white family moves into a predominantly black neighborhood.

The show is taped in front of a live audience.

You can check out “The Neighborhood” starting at 8 p.m. followed by “Happy Together” at 8:30. Later at 9 p.m. you can watch a new episode of “Magnum P.I.” and a new episode of “Bull” at 10 p.m.