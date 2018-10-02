Filed Under:Local TV, Weather

By Matt DeLucia

CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Aside from a spot shower to the north, we’re waking up to mainly dry conditions. Temps are on the mild side in the city, starting off in the mid 60s with suburbs to the N&W a little cooler, in the 50s.

1001weather2 10/2 CBS2 Tuesday Morning Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

Today will feature really the only wrench in the forecast this week as far as rain goes. We stay dry for much of the day, then a storm risk arrives in the late afternoon and especially evening. Temps climb into the upper 70s.

1001weather3 10/2 CBS2 Tuesday Morning Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

Some of the storms this evening may be on the gusty side, along with heavy downpours. The good news is they exit the coast overnight and by Wednesday morning, we’re dry once again.

Could be hitting the 80s midweek, so stay tuned!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s