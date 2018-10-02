By Matt DeLucia

CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Aside from a spot shower to the north, we’re waking up to mainly dry conditions. Temps are on the mild side in the city, starting off in the mid 60s with suburbs to the N&W a little cooler, in the 50s.

Today will feature really the only wrench in the forecast this week as far as rain goes. We stay dry for much of the day, then a storm risk arrives in the late afternoon and especially evening. Temps climb into the upper 70s.

Some of the storms this evening may be on the gusty side, along with heavy downpours. The good news is they exit the coast overnight and by Wednesday morning, we’re dry once again.

Could be hitting the 80s midweek, so stay tuned!