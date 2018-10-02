  • TV10/55On Air

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A woman walking with her 4-year-old son was brutally attacked in broad daylight Monday in Queens, police say.

Police said the 35-year-old victim and her child were on 84th Street in the Woodhaven neighborhood when they were approached by a man who demanded money.

The man punched the woman in the face, head, chest and back, knocking her unconscious, police said. He took her purse and took off heading west on 84th Street.

queens woman attacked while walking with son nypd Police: Woman Brutally Attacked In Broad Daylight While Walking With 4 Year Old Son

A woman walking with her 4-year-old son was brutally attacked in broad daylight Monday in Queens, police say. (Credit: NYPD)

Police said Good Samaritans chased the man to a CVS pharmacy on Atlantic Avenue, where he climbed onto the roof and disappeared.

The woman suffered bruising and swelling but was treated and released from the hospital. The little boy was not physically harmed.

Police described the suspect as a black man, 40 to 50 years old, 5 feet 8 to 9 inches tall, 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black do-rag, dark colored long sleeve shirt, blue jeans and a black backpack.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.

