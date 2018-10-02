NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are searching for a 14-year-old accused of shooting and killing another teen on a basketball court in Brooklyn.

Investigators say the young victim was not the intended target.

Timothy Oyebola, 16, was shot in the back of the head while playing at the court on Chester Street in Brownsville last month.

Police said Monday they are searching for 14-year-old Aaron Nathaniel, accused of firing the fatal shot.

“I just need an answer, I need an answer,” Oyebola’s father told reports outside their Jamaica, Queens home. “We’re just living by the grace of God, because this is the only son I have.”

suspect did display and recklessly discharged a loaded firearm striking the victim one time to forehead causing his demise. The suspect should be considered armed and dangerous. pic.twitter.com/0NKtt07ivv — NYPDBrooklynNorth (@NYPDBklynNorth) October 1, 2018

The community gathered for a vigil Monday night, remembering a young life taken too soon.

“These kids should be able to play in the playground without shots going off,” community advocate Michael Thomas said. “My heart just goes out to the family. This kid was a baby – 16 years old with a promising future. Nobody should have their life snuffed out like that.”

Police said Oyebola was playing basketball with friends near the charter school he attended on September 21 when Nathaniel entered the park with another person. He allegedly pulled the trigger from more than 100 feet away, possibly aiming for others in the area.

“A hell of an environment to live in,” said neighbor Trashaun Covington.

Nathaniel is described as being about 5 feet 6 inches tall, 115 pounds, last seen wearing a bandanna and ripped jeans.