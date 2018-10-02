BREAKINGTornado Warning In Rockland, Westchester Counties Until 4:45 p.m.
LOS ANGELES (CBSNewYork) — All the negative buzz about Star Wars: The Last Jedi was likely the work of Russian online trolls and bots.

That’s according to a researcher at the University of Southern California.

gettyimages 887401424 Study: Negative Star Wars Buzz The Work Of Russian Trolls, Bots

Producer Kathleen Kennedy, C-3PO and Mark Hamill attend the ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ press conference at the Ritz Carlton Tokyo. (Photo by Christopher Jue/Getty Images for Disney)

Episode VIII was the focus of an online backlash from angry self-professed fans, but researchers say much of the movie’s criticism was “deliberate, organized political influence measures… disguised as fan arguments.”

The Last Jedi scored a 91 percent positive, or fresh, rating from critics on review aggregation website RottenTomatoes.com, while only registering a 45 percent positive rating from audience reviews.

