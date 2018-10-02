LOS ANGELES (CBSNewYork) — All the negative buzz about Star Wars: The Last Jedi was likely the work of Russian online trolls and bots.

That’s according to a researcher at the University of Southern California.

Episode VIII was the focus of an online backlash from angry self-professed fans, but researchers say much of the movie’s criticism was “deliberate, organized political influence measures… disguised as fan arguments.”

The Last Jedi scored a 91 percent positive, or fresh, rating from critics on review aggregation website RottenTomatoes.com, while only registering a 45 percent positive rating from audience reviews.