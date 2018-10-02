YONKERS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — In what may have looked like the set of an action movie, Yonkers Police on Tuesday were testing out a new non-lethal restraining device they say is safer for officers and suspects alike.

No, its not the set of Spider-Man..🕷Yonkers police are trying out a new restraint device that shoots a rope that wraps around a potential suspect & stops them in their tracks. It’s being tested as an alternative to tasers to enhance non-lethal force options @cbsnewyork pic.twitter.com/bM6RbLDLxH — Natalie Duddridge (@CityNatalie) October 2, 2018

It comes in the form of a handheld remote called a BolaWrap, which discharges an eight-foot cord at 640 feet per second which entangles a potential suspect who’s running up to 25 feet away.

Police were testing out the new technology to look at alternatives to tasers and offer a new non-lethal option that’s safer for both officers and the public.

