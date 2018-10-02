Comments
YONKERS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — In what may have looked like the set of an action movie, Yonkers Police on Tuesday were testing out a new non-lethal restraining device they say is safer for officers and suspects alike.
It comes in the form of a handheld remote called a BolaWrap, which discharges an eight-foot cord at 640 feet per second which entangles a potential suspect who’s running up to 25 feet away.
Police were testing out the new technology to look at alternatives to tasers and offer a new non-lethal option that’s safer for both officers and the public.
We’ll have more on this and other stories tonight on CBS2.