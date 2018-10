NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – There is concern about what’s left in the 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund.

The fund’s chief says there is no immediate funding crisis, but she does say there is concern among some groups that money could run out before the program’s end date in December 2020.

More than $3 billion remain of the nearly $7.4 billion was originally set aside.

Local members of congress have launched a bi-partisan effort to add permanent funding.