NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Ever wonder what astronauts on the International Space Station do in between space walks and exploring the solar system?

One of them made a music video.

NASA Astronaut Drew Feustel recorded an entire video for the song “All Around The World” aboard the ISS while orbiting Earth.

Special thanks to the crew of Expedition 55 and 56 for their support and participation in our human space exploration mission. I am ever thankful for the support of my family, friends, and colleagues…love is all around us and we are all around the world. pic.twitter.com/hBPExP3LTp — A.J. (Drew) Feustel (@Astro_Feustel) October 2, 2018

After several months serving as Expedition 56 Commander aboard the ISS , Feustel was scheduled to land back to Earth on Wednesday.

“Love is all around us and we are all around the world,” Feustel wrote on Twitter.