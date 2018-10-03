  • TV10/55On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PM2 Broke Girls
    7:30 PM2 Broke Girls
    8:00 PMDr. Phil
    9:00 PMWLNY News at 9PM
    10:00 PMJudge Judy
    View All Programs
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMInside Edition
    7:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    8:00 PMSurvivor
    9:01 PMSEAL Team
    10:00 PMCriminal Minds
    View All Programs
Filed Under:International Space Station, nasa

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Ever wonder what astronauts on the International Space Station do in between space walks and exploring the solar system?

One of them made a music video.

NASA Astronaut Drew Feustel recorded an entire video for the song “All Around The World” aboard the ISS while orbiting Earth.

After several months serving as Expedition 56 Commander aboard the ISS , Feustel was scheduled to land back to Earth on Wednesday.

“Love is all around us and we are all around the world,” Feustel wrote on Twitter.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s