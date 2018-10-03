NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Brooklyn woman walked through her front door expecting a tidy apartment, but instead says she found her home wrecked with her cleaning lady intoxicated atop a pile of trash.

Genevieve Snow described the moment her roommate arrived home to their Bushwick apartment in August to find their maid in a drunken stupor.

“She sent me this photo of a woman passed out on my kitchen floor, didn’t check to see if she was breathing, just ran down the hall and texted me and asked what to do,” Snow tells CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge.

Snow said from the pictures her roommate snapped, she knew it was the cleaning lady she had let in earlier that morning. She thought she made the appointment through Joanna’s Cleaning Service, a company she’d used for five years.

“Two bottles of liquor here were gone, vodka and gin, my spice rack was smashed,” Snow said. “Generally everything was disgusting.”

Police arrived and escorted the woman out, but said because Snow had let her into her apartment they couldn’t press charges and she’d have to take the issue to civil court.

Snow says all she wants back is $430 for the damages and a refund for the cleaning fees, but the company isn’t cooperating. CBS2 tried reaching out to Joanna’s Cleaning Service, which claimed it had no involvement in the debacle. Instead, they claim it was a company with a similar name.

“You’re reaching the wrong cleaning service, we didn’t clean her apartment we are not responsible for what happened over there,” a person from Joanna’s Cleaning Service said over the phone. “That is a completely different company.”

She said there’s actually two companies; Joanna’s Cleaning and Joanna’s Cleaning Service, neither of which has an address listed on their website. Without an address, Snow can not go back to court to get her money back from either one if they are indeed two separate companies.

The owner of Joanna’s Cleaning Service claims a former employee took her information and started operating a bad business under the same name.