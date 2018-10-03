NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Firefighters are battling a six-alarm blaze that has injured nine people in the East Village.

Flames broke out before 2 a.m. at a six-story building on First Avenue between 11th and 12th Streets. The building houses a storefront on the bottom and apartments above.

Chopper 2 was over the scene and found thick smoke pouring from the back of the building. Residents in the area are advised to close their windows.

The FDNY says two civilians and seven firefighters are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

There’s no word yet on what caused the fire.

Check back with CBSNewYork.com for more on this breaking story.