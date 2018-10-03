NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – October 3 is a special day for “Mean Girls” fans.

It’s the day that Lindsay Lohan’s character, Cady Heron, first spoke with her crush, Aaron Samuels, in the 2004 movie.

To celebrate, there will be a free performance of the Broadway musical comedy at the August Wilson Theater for fans who won an advanced lottery.

Retailers around town will also be offering “fetch” deals on cocktails, lattes, butter popcorn and sweet treats.

Don’t forget: On Wednesdays, we wear pink.