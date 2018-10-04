  • TV10/55Watch Now
Filed Under:attempted rape, Local TV, The Bronx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are looking for a man they say threw an 82-year-old woman to the ground, tore her clothes off and tried to rape her.

elderlyrapesuspect Police: Man Tried To Rape 82 Year Old In The Bronx

Police say this man is suspected of trying to rape an 82-year-old woman in the Bronx. (credit: NYPD)

It happened on Sept. 21 at around 5 p.m. near Courtlandt Avenue and East 150th Street in the Bronx.

Police say the suspect ran off on East 150th Street and Morris Avenue.

He’s described as approximately 35, 5’10”, 190 pounds with brown eyes and a heavy build. He was last seen with a white tank top, gray sweatpants, black and white shoes, black baseball hat and carrying a red and black bookbag.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip by clicking here or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.

All calls are confidential.

 

