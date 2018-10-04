NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are looking for a man they say threw an 82-year-old woman to the ground, tore her clothes off and tried to rape her.

It happened on Sept. 21 at around 5 p.m. near Courtlandt Avenue and East 150th Street in the Bronx.

Police say the suspect ran off on East 150th Street and Morris Avenue.

He’s described as approximately 35, 5’10”, 190 pounds with brown eyes and a heavy build. He was last seen with a white tank top, gray sweatpants, black and white shoes, black baseball hat and carrying a red and black bookbag.

