NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Captain America, Darth Vader, Wonder Woman and more could all be found around 32nd Street Thursday.

Those are just some of the characters you may see roaming the streets of Manhattan for the annual New York Comic Con.

Thousands were in attendance, reported CBS2’s John Dias. Many were dressed in the colorful costumes of their favorite comic, movie and television show characters – and more.

They may not agree on what costume to wear, but one thing all the attendees agree on one thing, CBS2’s John Dias reported: It is cool to nerd out, and that is exactly what everyone is doing.

One woman told Dias she didn’t trust the airline to care for her elaborate costume, so she drove to New York from Toronto.

Comic Con brings fans not only together, but also close to creators, and there are lots of collectibles to buy.

New York Comic Con wraps up this Sunday.