NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A collision between a car and NJ TRANSIT bus sent 14 people to the hospital with minor injuries.

It happened at around 7:15 a.m. Thursday at Bergen Street and 12th Avenue.

The #34 bus had 58 people on board at the time.

Some of those injured in the crash were able to walk to University Hospital because it was so close to the accident scene.