NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Firefighters are responding to a track fire at Grand Central Terminal.

The fire broke out around 9:45 a.m. Friday on Track No. 26.

Metro-North Railroad said trains were experiencing up to 20 minute delays, but service has since been restored.

Grand Central Terminal – inbound/outbound service is operating on or close to schedule. Thank you for your patience. https://t.co/2CuQqhXWxX — Metro-North Railroad (@MetroNorth) October 5, 2018

No injuries were reported.

Check back with CBSNewYork.com for more on this developing story.