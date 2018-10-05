Comments
JERSEY CITY (CBSNewYork) — Officials and residents alike were puzzled Friday when an object mysteriously blasted a hole in a house in Jersey City.
Chopper 2 was over the scene after it happened at a home on Western Avenue in the Heights section.
The object bore a hole straight through the wall over the home’s doorway.
Firefighters say it was caused by a six-foot long cylinder of compressed gas or air that flew like a missile and crashed into a home.
They think it may have come from a nearby scrap metal yard.
Thankfully, nobody was hurt.