NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper are making beautiful music together in a new movie critics say hits all the right notes.

“A Star Is Born” tells the story of a hard-drinking country star who falls for a young and talented singer.

Lady Gaga shines in her first starring role in a feature film, and she talked to the “The Late Show’s” Stephen Colbert Thursday night about her character.

“She’s just incredibly insecure and lacking in self-confidence,” said Gaga. “It’s meeting Jackson, or Jack as she calls him in the film, it’s his love for her and belief in her that gives her wings to fly.”

This film is the first movie acting role for the Upper West Side native, born Stefani Germanotta and making her real-life path to stardom through the club scene of the Lower East Side.

“A Star Is Born” hits theaters Friday.