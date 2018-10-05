  • TV10/55On Air

class action lawsuit, LaCroix

PHILADELPHIA (CBS Local) – A class action lawsuit has been filed against the parent company of the popular LaCroix sparkling water – alleging the company falsely claims the drink is “100% natural.”

The firm Beaumont Costales, who filed the suit on behalf of Lenora Rice, claims that testing reveals LaCroix contains a number of artificial ingredients, including linalool, which is used in cockroach insecticide.

“The plaintiff Rice, desiring a healthy, natural beverage, was led to purchase LaCroix sparkling water because of the claims made on its packaging, advertising and web site to be ‘innocent,’ ‘naturally essenced,’ ‘all natural,’ and ‘always 100% natural.’ However, LaCroix in fact contains ingredients that have been identified by the Food and Drug Administration as synthetic. These chemicals include limonene, which can cause kidney toxicity and tumors; linalool propionate, which is used to treat cancer; and linalool, which is used in cockroach insecticide,” the lawsuit states.

The suit alleges that LaCroix and National Beverage are aware of the synthetic chemicals contained in LaCroix sparkling water but are “intentionally misleading consumers.”

National Beverage Corp. is denying the allegation saying the lawsuit was filed “without basis in fact or law regarding the natural composition of its LaCroix sparkling waters.

The lawsuit seeks to stop LaCroix from falsely promoting its products as natural and to award damages to those who purchased the drink under the assumption that it was all natural.

Individuals who have purchased LaCroix and who wish to be added to the plaintiff list may contact Beaumont Costales at 773-831-8000.

(H/T to CBS Philadelphia)

