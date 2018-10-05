NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police have released surveillance video in hopes of tracking down a man wanted for sexually assaulting a woman walking home alone in Brooklyn.

The chilling video shows the suspect approach the 27-year-old victim from behind around 2:15 a.m. Thursday near Richmond Street and Kingsland Avenue in the Greenpoint neighborhood.

Police said the man shoved her against a wall and removed her underwear. She fought back, but he knocked her to the ground and sexually assaulted her, police said.

Hours later, residents were shocked to see police canvassing their quiet neighborhood.

“I’m scared and I hope that she’s OK. It’s really unnerving considering this is like a family neighborhood,” Laura Lepre said.

“It’s kind of scary, but I’ve never really been afraid in this area,” said Deborah Doe.

The suspect took off in a dark colored, four-door sedan heading east on Richardson Street.

The victim, who’s originally from Australia and moved to the area about four months ago, walked about 1.5 miles to a precinct on Union Avenue to report what happened. She was later taken to the hospital to be treated.

Residents said it’s common for people to walk alone in the area, because of low crime.

“I think that I’m looking at my phone when I’m walking on the street and maybe I should be paying attention a little bit more,” Lepre said. “This is a little bit of a wake-up call.”

“They’re high risk at night, walking around by themselves. There needs to be more cops going around,” said Junior Vascuez.

Police described the suspect as a dark-skinned man wearing dark clothing and work boots.