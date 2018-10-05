  • TV10/55On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMDr. Phil
    9:00 PMWLNY News at 9PM
    10:00 PMJudge Judy
    10:30 PMJudge Judy
    11:00 PMMike & Molly
    View All Programs
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMMacGyver
    9:00 PMHawaii Five-0
    10:00 PMBlue Bloods
    11:00 PMCBS 2 News at 11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Smart Homes, Stephen Siller, Tunnel To Towers, veterans

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – One of the most emotional moments of the annual Tunnel to Towers run is when the critically injured service members retrace Stephen Siller’s famous steps to the World Trade Center.

Walking up to the starting line is a freedom many take for granted, but not 28-year-old U.S. Army Specialist Matt Leyva.

Leyva lost both his legs in 2012 after stepping on an improvised explosive device while serving in Afghanistan.

“Every day is a struggle just getting out of bed. It’s just one of those struggles you have to overcome to get past,” the veteran explained.

Leyva says the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation has helped him live his best life.

“Last September 11th, I was ordered a smart home and it completely changed my life. I gives me my independence back,” Leyva said.

The home was built to meet Leyva’s needs. Equipped with a moving stove and shelves, and a wheelchair accessible shower. The gift and the foundation’s undying support fueled Leyva’s motivation to show gratitude by following the steps of firefighter Stephen Siller, from Brooklyn to Manhattan.

Dozens of wounded veterans, like Army Corporal Chris Levi and Marine Sgt. Rob Jones, are retracing the journey this year.

Levi received his smart home in Melville, Long Island in July.

Jones, will move into his home in Virginia later this year.

“Them (the foundation) giving us these homes that are perfectly suited for us is going to allow us to maximize our potential and maximize our productivity,” Jones said.

“It’s changed my whole family’s life,” Levi added.

Thousands of military cadets cheered on the veterans as they entered the tunnel just as Stephen Siller did 17 years ago.

“They’re all about to do amazing things and they came out to support us. It’s awesome,” Levi said.

“He (Stephen Siller) didn’t stop to tell people he ran through the Brooklyn Battery Tunnel. He ran there to work that day. If that’s not inspiring I don’t know what is.”

Countless people have been inspired by these wounded warriors taking on challenges that many able-bodied people would not.

Jones, who lost both his legs eight years ago in an explosion in Afghanistan, was the first to cross the finish line Sunday and said it was a humbling experience.

“It’s sobering and it makes you feel a lot of humility knowing that we’re here running on a beautiful day, through that tunnel, where on Sept. 11 it was a hellish day and they still ran over here,” Jones said.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s