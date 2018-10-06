NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – BTS-mania has arrived in New York.

The K-Pop band will hit the stage Saturday night at a packed Citi Field and the “BTS army” has been camped out all week for the group’s first concert in a U.S. stadium.

The enthusiasm for tonight’s show is off the charts, even though the seven-member boy band just played two sold out shows last weekend at the Prudential Center in Newark.

In total, 36,000 fans saw the band perform last weekend. Tonight’s show reportedly sold out in just 20 minutes. 42,000 people will crowd into the Flushing ballpark for the band’s final show of its state side tour that began in Los Angeles on Sept. 5.

BTS, which stands for “Beyond The Scene,” burst into music stardom in 2013. Since then, the South Korean boy band has traveled the globe and produced multiple hit albums.

On Saturday they’ll make history, becoming the first K-Pop group to host a stadium concert in the U.S.

Fans have been camped out for days, trying to be first ticket holders on line to get into the general admission “pit” area.

Despite the fact that BTS sings in Korean, fans told CBS2’s Clark Fouraker that it doesn’t matter.

“It’s like a big family,” Juliana Hinkle said. She added that there’s a connection fans have to the South Korean singers.

The much anticipated show starts Saturday night at 7 p.m.