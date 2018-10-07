By Mark McIntyre

CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Good Sunday morning folks! We’ll be starting off with clouds for the majority of the area, and there could still be some spotty drizzle. We’ll get some breaks in the clouds through the day and temps will soar to the upper 70s & low 80s…a good 10 degrees warmer than yesterday! Keep the umbrella handy later in the afternoon and evening, because there is a slight shower chance.

The Columbus Day holiday tomorrow looks to feature more clouds through the day along with some cooler temps…only topping off in the low 70s. Once again, you’ll want to be ready for a few stray showers which may pop up.

The mid-week period looks plenty warm as Mother Nature forgets we’re in October…temps flirting with 80 and air on the sticky side…then things cool down big time next weekend.