  • TV10/55

    On Air Schedule:

    05:30 AMPaid Program
    06:00 AMRestoration Temple
    06:30 AMPaid Program
    07:00 AMPaid Program
    07:30 AMManna-fest with Perry Stone
    View All Programs
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    05:30 AMToni On! New York
    06:00 AMCBS 2 News Sunday
    07:00 AMCBS 2 News Sunday
    08:00 AMCBS 2 News Sunday
    09:00 AMCBS News Sunday Morning
    View All Programs
Filed Under:CBS2 Weather headlines

By Mark McIntyre
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Good Sunday morning folks! We’ll be starting off with clouds for the majority of the area, and there could still be some spotty drizzle. We’ll get some breaks in the clouds through the day and temps will soar to the upper 70s & low 80s…a good 10 degrees warmer than yesterday! Keep the umbrella handy later in the afternoon and evening, because there is a slight shower chance.

nu tu skycast 3d wakeup 10/7 CBS2 Sunday Morning Weather Headlines

The Columbus Day holiday tomorrow looks to feature more clouds through the day along with some cooler temps…only topping off in the low 70s. Once again, you’ll want to be ready for a few stray showers which may pop up.

nu tu tomorrows highs 10/7 CBS2 Sunday Morning Weather Headlines

The mid-week period looks plenty warm as Mother Nature forgets we’re in October…temps flirting with 80 and air on the sticky side…then things cool down big time next weekend.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s