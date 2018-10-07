SCHOHARIE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork/AP) — A crash involving a limousine at a popular upstate New York tourist spot has reportedly left 20 people dead.

According to local authorities, a limo was allegedly speeding down a hill Saturday afternoon by the Apple Barrel Country Store in Schoharie, about 170 miles north of New York City. State police confirmed Sunday that the death toll was 20 and said the crash involved two vehicles.

The nearby store is reportedly a popular stop for tourists on fall foliage trips.

Authorities on Sunday didn’t release names of victims however, a person with knowledge of the investigation told The Associated Press that 18 of the victims were in the limousine. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will be investigating the wreck.

In a Facebook post on Saturday, the Apple Barrel Country Store thanked emergency responders for their actions following the “horrific” accident and began a fundraiser for local volunteer emergency units.

