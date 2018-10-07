ORLANDO, Fla. (CBSNewYork/AP) — A Long Island man who was arrested for allegedly getting into a fight with a Walt Disney World worker in 2015 is now suing the theme park, claiming they ruined his planned marriage proposal.

Marc Rubin from Suffolk County filed the lawsuit last month in state court in Orlando, Florida. He claims that he never touched the Disney employee and was falsely arrested.

The lawsuit says Rubin was scouting out a location in front of Cinderella’s Castle in the Magic Kingdom to propose to his future wife three years ago. When a Disney employee asked him to move back from the park’s parade route, an argument broke out between the two.

According to the Orlando Sentinel, the 24-year-old Disney worker told deputies that the 57-year-old tourist screamed and grabbed her. A park manager also claimed Rubin argued and grabbed him as well. The Long Island man denies both incidents.

With his proposal ruined, Rubin was taken to the park’s security office and was later arrested by the local sheriff. He pleaded no contest to disorderly conduct.

Rubin is suing Disney for negligence and claims the park did not release its surveillance video because it proved he didn’t touch the employees.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)