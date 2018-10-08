NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – For those who have no time to hit the gym, a high energy class can now come to you.

Streaming live or on demand, the digital gym is the new trend that lets you work out at home with top trainers, on your schedule.

A multi-camera production captures the intense workout at a boot camp exercise class.

In the class is where the action is really happening, but it’s also happening in Maria Tkachun’s apartment, where the class is streaming live.

It can even be accessed on demand later in the day. This is the concept behind the new digital exercise platform, NEO U.

“There’s a lot of great talent out there and we’re going to be that platform that lets it get out to the masses,” co-founder Michael Alfaro said.

The site will be offering a variety of classes and trainers, even social media stars like Steve Aoki will have workout content there.

“We’re helping build this community of the best trainers and the best concepts that exist,” co-founder Nathan Forster said. “That don’t have a way to scale to thousands of people. We’re providing them with that platform.”

Tkachun says she liked the energy of the live stream.

“I felt the difference I must say and it felt awesome. You feel like you’re there,” Tkachun said.

She can take this or other classes on demand, but says there’s no denying the energy of a live stream.

“You see other people working out with you at the same time and psychologically it makes you feel like you are not by yourself.”

Chrisie Marracini is a trainer and influencer working to connect with everyone.

“You need to keep everyone motivated everyone engaged, even the people you can’t see,” Marracini explained.

Peloton is another popular brand that streams live and on demand classes. They’re known best for cycling and treadmill exercises and they’re expanding their offerings too.

But even using well-known concept classes and recognized trainers, instructing remotely can bring risks.

“There is probably more of an injury risk simply by doing something incorrectly and not having someone there to correct that,” Dr. Cordelia Carter of NYU Langone Health said.

Dr. Carter adds she still supports the benefits of moving more.

“I think anything that gets you into exercise is good and however that happens is fine.”

The cost to access these classes is $19.99 per month, or there's day passes for $5. NEO U will be launching in mid-October.