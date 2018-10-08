CENTEREACH, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A driving instructor is under arrest after a crash.

According to police, Russell Cohen was giving a driving lesson to four students Saturday at 11 a.m. The students suspected he was intoxicated, police said. They managed to convince him that they were hungry and to pull over at a McDonald’s restaurant in Centereach.

When they got out of the car, they called 911, police said. The students stayed at the McDonald’s and eventually Cohen drove off.

He rear-ended another car on Route 25 at 11:45 a.m., according to police.

The driver of the other car, a 29-year-old Shoreham woman, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Cohen, 58, was charged with aggravated DWI and three counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

He’s awaiting arraignment.