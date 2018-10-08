  • TV10/55On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:30 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    11:00 AMJustice with Judge Mablean
    11:30 AMJustice for All with Judge Cristina Perez
    12:00 PMSupreme Justice with Judge Karen Mills
    12:30 PMThe Verdict with Judge Hatchett
    View All Programs
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMCBS 2 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Centereach, driving instructor, Local TV, Long Island

CENTEREACH, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A driving instructor is under arrest after a crash.

According to police, Russell Cohen was giving a driving lesson to four students Saturday at 11 a.m. The students suspected he was intoxicated, police said. They managed to convince him that they were hungry and to pull over at a McDonald’s restaurant in Centereach.

When they got out of the car, they called 911, police said. The students stayed at the McDonald’s and eventually Cohen drove off.

He rear-ended another car on Route 25 at 11:45 a.m., according to police.

The driver of the other car, a 29-year-old Shoreham woman, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Cohen, 58, was charged with aggravated DWI and three counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

He’s awaiting arraignment.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s