TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – New Jersey’s annual bear hunt begins with a major restriction.

Gov. Phil Murphy has banned any hunting on state-owned land.

That removes about 40 percent of areas where bears were hunted over the past eight years.

The 6-day hunt begins this morning, just before sunrise at 7 a.m., and runs through Saturday.

The first three days are reserved for bow hunting.

Bows and muzzle-loading guns will be allowed during the last three days.