NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The Carolina Panthers are celebrating their 33-31 victory over the New York Giants with some trolling on Twitter.

Following a 64-yard field goal for the win, a tweet was posted mocking an NFL commercial featuring New York Giant’s Eli Manning and Odell Beckham Jr.’s spoof of a scene from “Dirty Dancing.”

The original commercial:

Panthers’ Graham Gano kicked a career-long 63-yard field goal with 1 second remaining, and Carolina recovered a punt in the end zone for a touchdown to beat the Giants on Sunday.