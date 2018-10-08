ROVANIEMI, Finland (CBSDFW.COM) — A huge display of bright green Northern Lights appeared in the skies over Rovaniemi, Finland in the Arctic Circle, on the evening of Sunday, October 7.

The lights appeared as it got dark at about 7:30pm local time and shortly afterwards they were seen rippling across the sky.

During the evening they were seen in the form a wide arch, their colors changing from green to white to purple, and were captured on video by a local enthusiast.

The phenomenon, also known as Aurora Borealis, is a result of electrically charged particles from the sun entering the Earth’s atmosphere.

The official ‘Visit Rovaniemi’ web site claims the city is the official ‘home town’ of Santa Claus.