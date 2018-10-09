We’re parting some of the grey this afternoon which will allow some sun to get through. And while we struggled in the 60s yesterday, we’ll warm well into the 70s today in and around the city.

Some clouds and fog will return to the forecast tonight with even some locally dense fog. Expect temps to fall into the upper 60s or so.

We’ll see some morning clouds followed by breaks of sun again. Temps tomorrow should top out in the upper 70s to right around 80°

Then we’ll be on storm watch on Thursday as moisture from hurricane Michael streams into our area ahead of a cold front. This combination could produce downpours that may lead to flooding. More on that in the days to come…