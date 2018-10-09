BreakingNikki Haley Resigns As UN Ambassador
  • TV10/55On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:30 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    11:00 AMJustice with Judge Mablean
    11:30 AMJustice for All with Judge Cristina Perez
    12:00 PMSupreme Justice with Judge Karen Mills
    12:30 PMThe Verdict with Judge Hatchett
    View All Programs
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMCBS 2 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:CBS2 Weather headlines

We’re parting some of the grey this afternoon which will allow some sun to get through. And while we struggled in the 60s yesterday, we’ll warm well into the 70s today in and around the city.

jl normal high 91 10/9 CBS2 Tuesday Afternoon Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

Some clouds and fog will return to the forecast tonight with even some locally dense fog. Expect temps to fall into the upper 60s or so.

nu tu 7day auto weather app5 10/9 CBS2 Tuesday Afternoon Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

We’ll see some morning clouds followed by breaks of sun again. Temps tomorrow should top out in the upper 70s to right around 80°

nu tu surface 10/9 CBS2 Tuesday Afternoon Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

Then we’ll be on storm watch on Thursday as moisture from hurricane Michael streams into our area ahead of a cold front. This combination could produce downpours that may lead to flooding. More on that in the days to come…

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s