NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Bears tend to pack on the pounds as they get ready to hibernate for the winter, and now the National Park Service is getting into the act with a contest.

It’s “Bear Week” at Alaska’s Katmai National Park, and they’re asking the public to weigh in on their choice for the biggest bear around.

They’ve live-streamed video of the bears and have even created a fat bear bracket. 

12 of the park’s chubbiest bears are pitted against one another in head-to-head match ups.

Fans can cast their ballots on Facebook until 7 p.m. Tuesday.

