ARMONK, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Orange and black are the colors of Halloween.

But don’t forget about the green. As in dollars.

A retail groups says Americans are ready to spend billions celebrating all things spooky on the last day of this month, CBS2’s Tony Aiello reported Tuesday.

From stylish displays to frightening fun, the Montefortes and their Armonk neighbors always spend big as Oct. 31 approaches.

“It’s hectic. It’s chaos. But we love it. It starts at 4 o’clock and it doesn’t end until about 9 o’clock at night,” Jill Monteforte said.

Beware the bag-toting brigades — an estimated 1,200 candy-craving kids will invade Monteforte’s neighborhood looking for Halloween handouts.

The last day of October is so big in this section of Armonk, a new resident in one house said she was warned.

“You should have moved in Nov. 1,” Deirdre Catucci said.

A retail industry group says Halloween spending in the U.S. this year will top $9 billion, just shy of last year’s record $9.1 billion, which is dramatically higher than just three years ago.

The National Retail Federation says low unemployment and high consumer confidence are helping to fuel the Halloween buying binge.

At Gumdrop Lane in Armonk, Halloween decorations range from sassy to spooky and sweet. Owner Jen Amicucci said suburban moms are looking for easy ways to get in the spirit.

“Halloween parties, do-it-yourself costumes. I think that social media, Pinterest especially, is loaded with tons of fun do-it-yourself ideas,” Amicucci said.

More than anything, “fun” seems to be why Americans have embraced Halloween and that eye-popping billions upon billions in spending.

“It’s just kids going out and having a great time, and parents, parents go out with them. They’re gonna descend on this neighborhood. It’s just gonna be all fun,” Catucci said.

As the big day approaches, this neighborhood will be ready.

According to the retail survey, Americans will spend more than $3 billion on Halloween costumes, and 20 percent of pet owners say they’ll dress up their dog or costume their cat.