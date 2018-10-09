BreakingNikki Haley Resigns As UN Ambassador
With Offensive Line Starting To Play Better, Head Coach Says 2015 First-Round Bust's Time With Big Blue Has 'Run Its Course'
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — The New York Giants are parting ways with 2015 first-round draft pick Ereck Flowers.

Coach Pat Shurmur said Monday the offensive tackle who was the ninth pick overall was going to be cut or traded by 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

The move isn’t a surprise for the Giants (1-4). Flowers lost his starting job at right tackle to Chad Wheeler after the second game of the season and the play of the line picked up.

Ereck Flowers #76 of the New York Giants looks on against the Carolina Panthers during their game at MetLife Stadium on December 20, 2015 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Ereck Flowers (Photo Credit: Al Bello/Getty Images)

Flowers has been a disappointment since being taken out of Miami. He was supposed to be the team’s left tackle for the next decade. His play was so poor New York signed former New England Patriots left tackle Nate Solder to a four-year, $62 million contract as a free agent this spring.

New general manager Dave Gettleman also decided after last season not to pick up the option on the final year of Flowers’ rookie contract. He is making almost $2.4 million this season.

During the offseason, former Giants coach Ben McAdoo criticized Flowers play.

Shurmur moved Flowers to right tackle after Solder was signed and said he was getting a fresh start.

Flowers was not at the Giants’ practice Monday.

“It has run its course,” Shurmur said of the decision to drop Flowers. “We appreciate Ereck’s efforts. We wish him the best. Sometimes a change of scenery is good for a person.”

Flowers started 48 regular-season games and one postseason game in three-plus seasons.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

