NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A pair of NYPD officers saved a toddler who stopped breathing on a Brooklyn subway platform.

When one-year-old Amir Nieves stopped breathing while with his dad on the Franklin Avenue subway platform Monday evening, NYPD officers Charles Edwards and Damion Graham knew what they had to do.

“We ran down to the steps and saw the baby with the father holding him in his hands,” Officer Graham told CBS2’s Ali Bauman.

Edwards immediately started CPR.

“The baby was just lifeless just laying there,” Edwards added.

Officer Edwards continued chest compressions while they carried the toddler up to street level. He said at that point an ambulance was still about four minutes away.

“Four minutes could seem like an eternity for a baby in that position so we instinctively said ‘we’ll take the baby ourselves,’” Graham explained.

The fast-thinking officers waited at the hospital for hours with the toddler’s parents until he heard a sign.

“Once we heard crying it was like OK,” Graham said.

“I just said thank you. I just keep on saying thank you,” Yannique Murchison, the boy’s mother said.

Amir is already back on his feet after the scary experience, with a little help from some police officers at the right place at the right time.