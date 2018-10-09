  • TV10/55On Air

Mayor Bill de Blasio

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Mayor Bill de Blasio on Tuesday is set to sign a bill that adds a third gender category on birth certificates issued in New York City.

The new non-binary identity category, known as X, is for those who don’t consider their gender to be male or female.

A letter from a physician or an affidavit by a licensed health care provider will no longer be provided.

Residents can now submit their own affidavit requesting a change in gender identity.

Last week, de Blasio held a public hearing on his birth certificate proposal.

“This is an example of respecting all New Yorkers, and giving people the freedom of self-determination and self-expression,” de Blasio said.

Prior to 2014, New Yorkers seeking to change the gender on their birth certificates had to have undergone gender confirmation surgery first.

