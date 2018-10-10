by Justin Lewis, CBS2 Meteorologist

It’s another warm one today — we may even be able to add a degree or two to yesterday — getting us well into the 70s, if not to the 80° mark. Not to mention, it’s going to be humid, so it will certainly feel more like summer than fall. Outside of that, expect clouds with some pleasant brightening from time to time.

Tonight’s a near repeat of last night with temps struggling to fall off much; and again, we’ll see some clouds and patchy fog develop. The better part of the night stays dry, too, but a daybreak shower to the west isn’t out of the question.

Tomorrow’s our busy day of the week with showers and storms overspreading the area as a result of an approaching cold front interacting with what’s left of “Michael”. Some of these showers will be heavy, too, so localized flooding is very much a possibility. It’s really not until tomorrow evening and overnight that we’ll start to see the activity push south and east of the area with things wrapping up by Friday morning.

And for those of you tired of this unseasonably warm weather, you’re in for a treat: fall makes a comeback this weekend!