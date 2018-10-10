By Giorgio Panetta

CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Another muggy day ahead of Hurricane Michael’s impact on the tri-sate.

It will likely be reduced to an extra-tropical low pressure system by the time it gets here. We can expect some gusty winds, generally humid conditions, and waves of rain of varying intensities. Rain and potential flooding is most likely south of the area, perhaps portions of the NJ shoreline.

Today, we start off mild in the mid/upper 60s around the urban areas, with cooler temps north & west as per usual. Skies are partly sunny today with a high temp of about 80°. Have a great day!