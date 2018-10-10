Filed Under:Local TV, Weather

By Giorgio Panetta

CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Another muggy day ahead of Hurricane Michael’s impact on the tri-sate.

1009weather3 10/10 CBS2 Wednesday Morning Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

It will likely be reduced to an extra-tropical low pressure system by the time it gets here. We can expect some gusty winds, generally humid conditions, and waves of rain of varying intensities. Rain and potential flooding is most likely south of the area, perhaps portions of the NJ shoreline.

1009weather4 10/10 CBS2 Wednesday Morning Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

Today, we start off mild in the mid/upper 60s around the urban areas, with cooler temps north & west as per usual. Skies are partly sunny today with a high temp of about 80°. Have a great day!

1009weather1 10/10 CBS2 Wednesday Morning Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

