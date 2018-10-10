NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A man who Brooklyn residents say has been living inside a rundown limo was on the move Wednesday morning.

As CBS2’s Marcia Kramer reported Tuesday, the white luxury car with broken windows had been parked on a Greenpoint street for several days. It’s filled with garbage, food, clothes, stuffed animals, jumper cables and some religious books.

The vehicle is not only an eyesore – you can smell its stench from across the street, Kramer reported.

Early Wednesday morning, CBS2 found the car about six blocks away from where it was first parked. A Department of Sanitation worker confronted the man inside and gave him a ticket.

“You do whatever it is that you’ve got to do. We’re going to tow it. It has to be taken off the street,” the worker said. “There’s no plates on it. If you reported it stolen and you have a police report for stolen plates, then show us the police report or call the precinct, whatever you need to do. But if you did not report it stolen, we’re going to tow it,”

Neighbors previously complained to police at the nearby 94th Precinct.

“It’s ugly, it’s unsightly, and it shouldn’t be here,” a man said.

“That’s a disgrace… To leave something like that, it’s spoiling this whole wonderful neighborhood,” a woman added.

The sanitation department says New Yorkers can report abandoned vehicles left on public property for at least 48 hours by calling 311.

The man was able to produce a registration for the vehicle Wednesday and then drove off. It’s unclear what happens next.