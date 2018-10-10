WOODBRIDGE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Commuters say one of New Jersey’s busiest train stations has become a safety hazard.

For months, hundreds of commuters getting off the train at Metropark Station in Woodbridge, N.J., are jammed during rush hour, reports CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge.

Crowds are forced to funnel to just a single exit down off the platform because of a stairwell closed for repairs since July 20.

Since there is only one other exit, it can take 20 minutes just to leave the platform and riders are worried about falling onto the tracks.

Central Jersey residents expressed concern.

“You kind of get pushed around and you kind of get forced forward because everyone’s funneling in,” said Ben Ma.

“People are on the edge, train leaves, it’s definitely dangerous and there’s no other exit,” said Hiram Zavala.

Commuters say what annoys them the most is that since the stairwell has been closed, they haven’t seen anyone here working to fix it – let alone inspecting it.

“I’m surprised people haven’t gotten so mad that they haven’t pulled this down?” said one commuter.

Riders have been calling out NJ TRANSIT on social media for months about this problem with no response.

CBS2 asked NJ TRANSIT officials what’s going on, but they couldn’t provide many details.

“We haven’t had a chance to look at a detailed engineers report,” said Kevin Corbett of NJ TRANSIT.

After CBS2 reported the story last night, transit officials now say they will fast track the repair, but it won’t be overnight. The stairwell needs to be ripped out, redesigned and rebuilt – and still no reason provided for what’s wrong with the current one..

New Jersey’s governor calls it unacceptable

“To wait an hour or someone to feel in danger going down a set of stairs, getting it right is central to the economic development strategy of the state,” said Gov. Phil Murphy.

Murphy says he’ll send a team to inspect the situation at Metropark.