WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (Hoodline) – Curious just how far your dollar goes in White Plains?

We’ve rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down a rental in White Plains if you’ve got a budget of $2,200/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

10 Cottage Place, #6G

First, there’s this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo situated at 10 Cottage Place. It’s listed for $2,200/month for its 800 square feet of space.

The building boasts on-site laundry, garage parking and a fitness center. In the condo, there are hardwood and tile floors, high ceilings, white appliances, floor-to-ceiling windows, a walk-in closet and a balcony. Animals are not allowed.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is a “walker’s paradise” and offers many nearby public transportation options.

89 N. Broadway, #221

Here’s a 776-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo at 89 N. Broadway, #221 that’s also going for $2,200/month.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate assigned parking, shared outdoor space and secured entry. In the furnished unit, you’ll get hardwood flooring, recessed lighting, stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and a walk-in closet. Pets are not permitted here.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is quite walkable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

10 Stewart Place, #6CW

Next, check out this 780-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo that’s located at 10 Stewart Place, #6CW. It’s listed for $2,200/month.

The building boasts garage parking, on-site management, a swimming pool and a fitness center. Apartment amenities include carpeted flooring, large windows, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Pets are not welcome.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is quite walkable and has good transit options.

30 Lake St., #6D

Located at 30 Lake St., #6D, here’s an 825-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo that’s listed for $2,200/month.

Building amenities include on-site laundry, assigned parking and extra storage space. The unit features hardwood flooring, designer lighting, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and wooden cabinetry. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn’t allow cats or dogs.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is very walkable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

