NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are searching for a man accused of inappropriately touching little girls in Queens.

The first incident was reported around 2:30 p.m. last Wednesday along 104th Street in Corona.

Police said a 10-year-old girl was standing on the sidewalk when the suspect walked up and touched her in the groin area, over her clothing.

Then around 8:20 a.m. Tuesday, a 13-year-old girl was also touched inappropriately near 45th Avenue and Junction Boulevard, police said.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man in his 30s, last seen wearing a blue shirt with white lettering on the front, camouflage shorts and black sneakers.

In the most recent incident, he first took off heading west on 45th Avenue, but then doubled-back and fled heading east.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.