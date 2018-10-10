NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are trying to track down a group of teens who allegedly attacked a woman as she walked into a subway station in Manhattan.

It happened around 8 p.m. Monday at the C train station on 23rd Street in the Flatiron District.

Police said one suspect kicked the 30-year-old victim in the back as she entered the station. When she tried to swipe to the other side, one suspect punched her in the face and demanded money.

The teens took off when other passengers started coming down the stairs, police said. They’re described as dark-skinned males, between 15 and 18 years old.

Police said the first suspect had an orange spot in his hair and was last seen wearing a black shirt with white writing on the front, blue jeans and black and white sneakers. The second teen was last seen wearing a black shirt with white and orange writing on the front, blue jeans and black sneakers. The final suspect had glasses and was seen wearing a dark colored do-rag, blue jacket, red sweatpants and black sneakers.

