PISCATAWAY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Prosecutors on Thursday announced a man was under arrest in connection to the death of a beloved educator in New Jersey.

21-year-old Freddy Garcia, of Piscataway, was behind bars in the death of 49-year-old Tyrone Harrison, vice principal of New Brunswick High School.

Investigators say three vehicles screamed down Stelton Road in Piscataway on a rainy Saturday night around 9 p.m. Moments later, Middlesex County Prosecutor Andrew Carey says the race turned deadly when a Honda driven by Garcia struck Harrison as he was walking to a relatives home from the Edison train station.

After the incident prosecutors say Garcia abandoned his car and fled the scene.

Harrison was somebody to everyone at New Brunswick High School. He was vice principal for nearly two decades in addition to being a father and a husband.

“He was a very good man, a caring person, a lovable person,” former student Troy Wilcox said. “Had a lot of respect here, he got me out of trouble a few times.”

Teachers tell CBS2 Harrison was known as the gentle giant, standing over six feet tall but never raising his voice.

“I was shocked, I was shocked,” Wilcox said. “Still kind of shocked.”

Garcia is charged with aggravated manslaughter, knowingly leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, causing death while driving with a suspended license, hindering an investigation, and false reports to a law enforcement officer. He was also issued 12 motor vehicle summonses of varying severity. He’s scheduled to appear in court via video link on Friday.

The investigation is active and continuing. Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Robbins at (732) 562-7652 or Detective Berman at (732) 745-4328.