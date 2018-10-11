  • TV10/55On Air

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A pesky beetle is posing a threat to a serene scene in New Jersey.

There’s growing concern at the 9/11 Memorial at Liberty State Park in Jersey City, where trees line the memorial walk.

An invasive bug known as the “emerald ash borer” is threatening ash trees across the state, so arborists are drilling small holes around the bases of more than 40 trees and injecting them with a treatment.

“With treatment they can be saved,” said Arborjet’s Kevin Brewer. “It’s pretty much guaranteed with an injection you’ll get two years of control, and the trees will not die from (the beetle).”

Brewer adds the treatment doesn’t pose a risk to people or pets because the holes are capped following the injection.

