Filed Under:Brooklyn, Local TV

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – CBS2 demanded answers about a beat-up old limousine that’s been a neighborhood nuisance in Greenpoint, Brooklyn.

Wednesday night, we got action.

The NYPD tracked down and towed the limo we first told you about Tuesday.

1009stretch e1539129604441 Neighborhood Nuisance Towed: Smelly, Beat Up Limo Located And Removed

An abandoned white luxury vehicle is stinking up the street in Greenpoint, Brooklyn, angering local residents. (Photo: CBS2)

The owner had moved it at least twice since then.

He’d apparently been sleeping in the car.

People who live in the area complained a foul odor from the trash-filled limo could be smelled a block away.

Police moved in after our camera and a sanitation supervisor spotted the owner with his limo early Wednesday.

