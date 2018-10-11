NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – CBS2 demanded answers about a beat-up old limousine that’s been a neighborhood nuisance in Greenpoint, Brooklyn.

Wednesday night, we got action.

The NYPD tracked down and towed the limo we first told you about Tuesday.

The owner had moved it at least twice since then.

He’d apparently been sleeping in the car.

People who live in the area complained a foul odor from the trash-filled limo could be smelled a block away.

Police moved in after our camera and a sanitation supervisor spotted the owner with his limo early Wednesday.