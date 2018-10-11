NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – An inquiry board concluded two officials were fired or demoted because of their objections to the head of the New York City Department of Investigation seizing control of the office that fights corruption in New York schools.

Former federal prosecutor James G. McGovern substantiated complaints made under the New York City’s whistle-blower law by Anastasia Coleman and Daniel Schlachet.

McGovern recommended both have their jobs restored and be given back-pay.

Mark Peters, commissioner of the city Department of Investigation, led his department in March to take over the office that polices corruption in the school system despite objections from its members and the Department of Education.

READ: Statement From Mark Peters

McGovern noted Peters exceeded his authority in trying to take over the office and should issue a written apology, which Peters did on Thursday.