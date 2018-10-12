37%ONLINE NOW: What Went Wrong In Hempstead’s Schools And Can It Be Fixed? Click To Watch »
  • TV10/55On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMJudge Mathis
    4:00 PMFunny You Should Ask
    4:30 PMFunny You Should Ask
    5:00 PMFace the Truth
    5:30 PMFace the Truth
    View All Programs
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMJudge Judy
    4:30 PMJudge Judy
    5:00 PMCBS 2 News at 5 PM
    6:00 PMCBS 2 News at 6 PM
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baldwin, Reunion, Soldier Surprise

BALDWIN, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – The look on her face recognizing dad coming into the room erased the 6,800 miles that had separated them until that moment.

Staff Sgt. Jason Reyes surprised his first-grade daughter Brooke at Plaza Elementary School on Long Island on Friday, reports CBS2’s Cindy Hsu.

Jason had been away from his family for four months serving overseas in Dubai.

He not only missed Brooke’s first day of school, but also missed the birth of his newest daughter Bianca, who was born in August.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s