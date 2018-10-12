BALDWIN, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – The look on her face recognizing dad coming into the room erased the 6,800 miles that had separated them until that moment.

Staff Sgt. Jason Reyes surprised his first-grade daughter Brooke at Plaza Elementary School on Long Island on Friday, reports CBS2’s Cindy Hsu.

Jason had been away from his family for four months serving overseas in Dubai.

He not only missed Brooke’s first day of school, but also missed the birth of his newest daughter Bianca, who was born in August.