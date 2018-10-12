NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Friday is the final day New Yorkers can register to vote in this year’s midterm elections, happening on Nov. 6.

Nearly all of New York’s top offices are up for election, including governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, comptroller, State Senate, State Assembly, as well as New York’s 27 seats in the House of Representatives and U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand’s seat in the Senate.

Voters in New Jersey have until October 16th to register. People in Connecticut have until October 30th.

Learn more on the New York State Board of Elections website or sign up online here. To register online you will need a New York State DMV-issued driver’s license, permit or non-driver ID, along with your social security number and current zip code.