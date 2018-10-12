NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A new women’s clothing store says they want every woman, no matter their size, to find something that will fit.

Their small is a size 14 to 16, and their medium is size 18 to 20. Alexandra Waldman says she believes her store, Universal Standard, is the future of fashion.

“Essentially it’s the clothes I always wish existed,” said Waldman.

The fashion designer launched her company back in 2015, but on Saturday they’ll open a brick and mortar shop in SoHo. It will be the first store in the world to expand its size ranger to include every woman at affordable prices.

“We wanted to create something that didn’t exist in the world which was this elevated essentials, beautifully made for everyday living for all of us, as we are,” said Waldman.

Inside the store, you’ll find Universal Standard label clothes sizes six to 32, but their special collection called “Foundation” offers a size for every lady – from double zero to 40.

“The average American size is between 16 and 18, and 70 percent of American women are over the size 14,” said Waldman. “It’s time to actually talk about the consumers as they are.”

Many shoppers say it could sometimes be impossible to find clothes that fit, so they’re happy to see a store like Universal Standard.

“I think it will be an interesting community building experience,” said Upper West Side resident Aniya Greaves.

“I love that a store would do that for us women,” said New Jersey resident Carol Divitto.

The store isn’t their only option. Other designers like J. Crew are picking up on the inclusive trend. In September, the company slashed their prices while raising their sizes.

“Anyone who walks in the store can walk out with something,” said J. Crew CEO Jeff Brett.

Style expert Caroline Vazzana says even high-end designers are cashing in. Christian Siriano now has sizes up to 26.

“It’s not an afterthought, now it’s the thought,” said Vazzana. “They’re going to do a good job at it. They are going to find the right fabrics, they are going to find the right materials and really pay attention to the silhouettes and body.”

By next May, Universal Standard says they’ll be covered in sizes double 0 to 40.